FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 325,651 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $285,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 922,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $209,397,000 after purchasing an additional 488,642 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 86,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 1,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 296,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,823 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Facebook by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 27,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. 24,295,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

