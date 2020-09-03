FIL Ltd Purchases 195,443 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

FIL Ltd increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,443 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of CME Group worth $191,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,438,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.20. 95,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

