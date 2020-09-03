FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924,499 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $157,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 859,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,771. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.