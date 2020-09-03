FIL Ltd Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $113,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 106,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

