FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84,314 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.89% of Cooper Companies worth $286,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,810,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded up $7.81 on Wednesday, reaching $317.21. 311,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,257. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

