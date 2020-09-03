FIL Ltd Sells 13,819 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.38% of Global Payments worth $193,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.