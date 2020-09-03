FIL Ltd Sells 293,211 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $122,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

LOW traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 396,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

