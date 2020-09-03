FIL Ltd Sells 388,890 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,221 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 388,890 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $116,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $25.91 on Thursday, hitting $507.89. The stock had a trading volume of 318,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

