FIL Ltd Sells 39,584 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,584 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 2.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 1.94% of Shopify worth $2,159,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $59.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,074.59. 2,702,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,762.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,828.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,007.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.30. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

