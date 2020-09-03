FIL Ltd Sells 471,409 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 471,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $194,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 893,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

