First American Financial Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $53.98 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.