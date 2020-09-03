First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.