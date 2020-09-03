FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 7,327,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

