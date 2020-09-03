Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Up 119.0% in August

Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the July 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fision stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 276,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Fision has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Fision alerts:

About Fision

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. The company's Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.