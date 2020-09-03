Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Up 119.0% in August

Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the July 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fision stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 276,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Fision has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Fision
