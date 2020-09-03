Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,810 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.37% of Flowers Foods worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 778,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,353. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

