Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,533. The company has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

