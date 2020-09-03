Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $62.31 on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,536.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

