Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,544 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,041 shares of company stock worth $33,745,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.46. 596,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,901,703. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 245.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

