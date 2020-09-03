Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,383,452 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $50,076,326.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,979,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,087,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238,826 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,396.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

