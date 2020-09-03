Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, reaching $302.50. 24,295,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The company has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

