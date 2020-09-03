Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

TFC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. 526,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

