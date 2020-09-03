Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,061,750. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

