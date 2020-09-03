Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 704,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

