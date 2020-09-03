Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $213.95. 291,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.