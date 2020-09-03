Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Perrigo by 80.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Perrigo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 359,257 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,408,000 after purchasing an additional 172,470 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 112,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,374. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

