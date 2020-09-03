Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 2,261,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,544,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.