Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 171,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,618. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.