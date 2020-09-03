Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 237.9% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 159,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 15,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.