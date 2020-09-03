Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 263 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 643,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.