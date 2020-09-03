Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $395,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 108,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.14. 157,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

