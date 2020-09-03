Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

KO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 1,595,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.