Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

