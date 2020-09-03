Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,410. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.