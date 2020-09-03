Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 871.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 112,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 110,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,691,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

