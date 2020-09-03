Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.61. 25,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,857. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

