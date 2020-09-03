Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock worth $7,768,729. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,155. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

