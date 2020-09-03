Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 409,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,301,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 287,286 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.07. 12,624,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

