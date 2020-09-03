Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 20,748,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,053,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

