Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 477,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,855. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

