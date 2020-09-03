Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 30th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,214. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Fortune Minerals
