Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 30th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,214. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

