Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $48.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $65.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $197.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $199.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.28 million, with estimates ranging from $214.30 million to $216.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. 69,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,265. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

