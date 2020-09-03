Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) Shares Up 0.1%

Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.21. 16,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,380% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:DAUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Aug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.