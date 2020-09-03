Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,819.0 days.

FJTNF stock remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.