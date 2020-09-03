Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 1,639,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,051,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

