Fusion Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Fusion has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $2.99 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004430 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.41 or 0.96859209 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,938,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,368,586 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.