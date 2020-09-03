Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 180,843 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,843 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 5,393,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,764,460. The firm has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.