Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 7,200 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.75% of Materion worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 69.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Materion by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTRN traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

