Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tennant were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

TNC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

