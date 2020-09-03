Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

ECL stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.94. 114,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,315. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

