Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.53. 19,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.